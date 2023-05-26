A trial is due to take place at Teesside Crown Court in November.

Ward Recycling Limited, formerly of Windermere Road, Hartlepool, is charged with corporate manslaughter over the death of Dean Atkinson, 35, after sustaining injuries on the site in January 2020.

The company is accused of a number of Health and Safety failures, including failing in its duty of care to provide and maintain a safe place of work and safe systems of work.

A trial lasting up to five days has been fixed for November following a short hearing at Teesside Crown Court on Friday afternoon (May 26).

That is despite the company no longer being in operation and in the control of liquidators.

The prosecution said it was considered the case is in the public interest.

Members of Mr Atkinson’s family were present in court, but no one was there from the company.

