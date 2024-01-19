Teesside judge says watching porn was partly to blame for rape committed by Hartlepool youth
Matthew Popplewell, 23, was found guilty of rape and causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent after a trial at Teesside Crown Court last October.
It happened several years ago when he was still a youth and also involved a female who was also found guilty of offences.
The court heard how Popplewell and the female involved the victim, who cannot be identified, in their sexual activity against her will.
Prosecutor Aisha Wadoodi told how they forced her to perform a sex act on Popplewell.
He then made the victim kiss the other female.
The court heard that Popplewell had been watching a lot of pornography at the time which the judge said was partly to blame.
Judge Christopher Smith said: “I believe this case stems in part from that. Scenes you had seen and you thought you would try and act out that day.”
He said the offences had a significant impact on the victim including severe anxiety and flashbacks.
In a statement she said: “During all these incidents I remember feeling very scared and sick.
"I felt so ashamed and still do.”
Popplewell, of Shrewsbury Street, Hartlepool, has been jailed for three years.
Judge Smith said: "The offending here is so serious that only imprisonment can really be justified, as your counsel sensibly concedes.”
Rupert Doswell, mitigating, said the offence was not planned or started by Popplewell, who was immature for his age.
The female involved is still to dealt with by the courts.