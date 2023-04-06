News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips announces she has given birth
1 hour ago David Dickinson to ‘quit’ Dickinson’s Real Deal after 16 years
1 hour ago Covid vaccine now offered to young clinically vulnerable children
2 hours ago 12 year-old arrested on suspicion of murder after woman hit by car
2 hours ago Silvio Berlusconi has leukaemia and in intensive care
4 hours ago Balcony line-up for King Charles’ coronation confirmed - who’s in

Teesside justices tell Hartlepool man he could have been jailed for homemade cannabis farm

Police discovered a man’s homemade cannabis farm after responding to concerns over a barking dog.

By Mark Payne
Published 6th Apr 2023, 16:25 BST- 2 min read

Officers found 14 mature plants with a potential value of over £10,000 when they turned up at Paul Rowbotham’s house in Cundall Road, Hartlepool last June.

Gurjot Kaur, prosecuting at Teesside Magistrates’ Court, said: “Police received reports at the defendant’s address saying a dog was constantly barking.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"When the officers forced entry to that address they basically found a cannabis farm in a specific room.”

Paul Rowbotham admitted production of cannabis.Paul Rowbotham admitted production of cannabis.
Paul Rowbotham admitted production of cannabis.
Most Popular

The front bedroom set up was described as “quite sophisticated” with extractor fans and other equipment to encourage the plants to grow.

The plants were said to be almost ready for cultivating. Miss Kaur said they could have produced £3,900 to £11,760 of cannabis.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Read more: Street ambassador armed self with knife ‘to stop fight’

Rowbotham, 32, maintained it was all for his personal use and pleaded guilty to production of a class B drug.

Alex Bousefield, mitigating, said: “He should have known better to get involved in drugs but clearly he had a long-standing problem.”

Mr Bousefield said Rowbotham, who lost his house as a result of the cannabis discovery, has undergone training for work in the construction industry and is in an “all round better position” than 10 months ago.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Chair of the bench Arthur Smyrell told Rowbotham, of Lime Crescent, Hartlepool: “You do need to realise that we could have sent you to prison today.

"But we have stepped away from custody and believe that a community order is the appropriate sentence.”

The order will run for 12 months and include 200 hours of unpaid work and 25 rehabilitation activity days.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Hartlepool Borough Council acquires former magistrates' court building ahead of ...