Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two houses in Hartlepool have been closed after complaints about anti-social behaviour and crime including drug dealing.

Magistrates have granted Closure Orders on 20a Lowthian Road and 77 Wilson Street following applications by the multi-agency Hartlepool Community Safety Team.

Teesside Magistrates Court heard complaints had been received about drug dealing from 20a Lowthian Road together with frequent fights and arguments in the street, with golf clubs, baseball bats and iron bars being used as weapons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Windows at the property at the house were smashed by known members of a rival drug gang, and there were reports of masked men armed with machetes, knives and metal bars visiting the house.

The house at 20a Lowthian Road, Hartlepool, is boarded up after complaints over antisocial behaviour and drug dealing.

In the case of 77 Wilson Street, the magistrates also heard of complaints of drug dealing and frequent visits by people to the address at all times of the day.

Drug paraphernalia, including tin foil wraps, were left on the street. A baseball bat, a BB gun/air rifle, knives and a machete were also present at the address.

Tony Hanson, Hartlepool Borough Council’s Executive Director of Development, Neighbourhoods and Regulatory Services, said: “These properties were at the centre of some very serious drug-related crime that had a severe impact on the lives of neighbouring residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A closure order has been granted for three months for 77 Wilson Street, Hartlepool.

“Nobody should have to put up with such criminal behaviour, and we hope that these successful applications for Closure Orders send out a strong and clear message that we are not prepared to tolerate it."

Both closure orders prevent the tenants from accessing the properties, and will remain in place for three months.

The community safety team, made up of partners from Hartlepool Borough Council, Cleveland Police and Cleveland Fire Brigade, were supported by landlord Jomast for the closure application in Lowthian Road.

Hartlepool Neighbourhoods Inspector Adrian Dack added: “Anyone who persistently causes misery to the law-abiding majority of residents will be dealt with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Cleveland Police will continue to work with our partner agencies and our local communities to address on-going anti-social behavior and crime which can so badly impact people’s quality of life.