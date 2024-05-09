Teesside magistrates grant orders to shut down two Hartlepool addresses linked to drug dealing and antisocial behaviour
Magistrates have granted Closure Orders on 20a Lowthian Road and 77 Wilson Street following applications by the multi-agency Hartlepool Community Safety Team.
Teesside Magistrates Court heard complaints had been received about drug dealing from 20a Lowthian Road together with frequent fights and arguments in the street, with golf clubs, baseball bats and iron bars being used as weapons.
Windows at the property at the house were smashed by known members of a rival drug gang, and there were reports of masked men armed with machetes, knives and metal bars visiting the house.
In the case of 77 Wilson Street, the magistrates also heard of complaints of drug dealing and frequent visits by people to the address at all times of the day.
Drug paraphernalia, including tin foil wraps, were left on the street. A baseball bat, a BB gun/air rifle, knives and a machete were also present at the address.
Tony Hanson, Hartlepool Borough Council’s Executive Director of Development, Neighbourhoods and Regulatory Services, said: “These properties were at the centre of some very serious drug-related crime that had a severe impact on the lives of neighbouring residents.
“Nobody should have to put up with such criminal behaviour, and we hope that these successful applications for Closure Orders send out a strong and clear message that we are not prepared to tolerate it."
Both closure orders prevent the tenants from accessing the properties, and will remain in place for three months.
The community safety team, made up of partners from Hartlepool Borough Council, Cleveland Police and Cleveland Fire Brigade, were supported by landlord Jomast for the closure application in Lowthian Road.
Hartlepool Neighbourhoods Inspector Adrian Dack added: “Anyone who persistently causes misery to the law-abiding majority of residents will be dealt with.
“Cleveland Police will continue to work with our partner agencies and our local communities to address on-going anti-social behavior and crime which can so badly impact people’s quality of life.
"I welcome the magistrates’ decision to grant these orders and I sincerely hope this will encourage anyone similarly affected to report issues to Cleveland Police.”