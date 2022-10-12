Dean Malham made racist comments and tried to fight with the doorman outside The Ward Jackson pub, in Church Square, before spitting at him.

He also claimed he had a knife, Teesside Magistrates’ Court heard.

When police were requested to attend, Malham, 43, kicked one officer in the chest and bit another on the elbow.

The case was dealt with at Teesside Magistrates Court in Middlesbrough.

Joanne Hesse, prosecuting, said he became extremely aggressive after being refused entry for wearing a tracksuit.

Malham was described as “frothing at the mouth” as he made racist comments including telling the doorman to “go back to your country”.

He spat at the doorman, hitting him on the shoulder.

The victim said: “I feel dehumanised and degraded and I believe the male needs to be brought to justice for what he has done.”

Ms Hesse said Malham was placed in leg restraints after kicking the police officer while the officer he bit had to go to Hartlepool Urgent Care Centre out of fear he may have contracted an infectious illness.

He admitted racially aggravated common assault and two counts of assaulting an emergency worker.

Andrew Foster, mitigating, said the incident was linked to Malham drinking for the first time in six years and submitted it was out of character.

Mr Foster said: “He fully accepts he was completely out of order. He is very remorseful.”

Magistrates sentenced Malham, of Jesmond Gardens, Hartlepool, to an 18-month community order, 100 days of alcohol abstinence monitoring and 150 hours of unpaid work.