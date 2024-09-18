Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner Matt Storey pictured during a visit to Hartlepool earlier this summer. Picture by FRANK REID

Calls have been made for residents to come forward with intelligence as police aim to build on "good work" in carrying out the "very difficult" task of tackling off-road bikes.

Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner Matt Storey stressed how anti-social behaviour involving off-road bikes is “a major issue not just in Hartlepool but every single community” and they “need to find a way” to tackle it.

Speaking at the latest meeting of the Safer Hartlepool Partnership, he noted “good work” is taking place in the town and regionally in terms of seizing bikes and outlined how residents can help.

Labour’s Mr Storey said: “I’ve seen how hard it is in practice for an officer to actually seize a bike, it is really difficult.

“As a resident, if you know where a bike is stored, that’s a lot more useful to the police than knowing when it’s been out and about. If they know where it’s stored they can be seized at the property.”

He added anyone concerned about privacy can report information around off-road bike incidents anonymously via Crimestoppers by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ or calling 0800 555 111.

Mr Storey also urged organisations across the area to work collaboratively and raised the idea of councils contributing to a facility which could destroy seized bikes.

The meeting heard the police currently pay a private firm to crush the bikes.

Councillor Karen Oliver, chair of Hartlepool Borough Council’s neighbourhood services committee, said it was an idea she was keen to discuss.

The comments came following a presentation from Mr Storey on his draft police and crime plan 2024-2028.

This can be viewed and commented on at: https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/R34N5S/.