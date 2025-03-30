Four of the locations where most Hartlepool crime is currently said to be committed.Four of the locations where most Hartlepool crime is currently said to be committed.
The 12 locations where Home Office figures say most Hartlepool crimes are currently committed

By Gavin Ledwith

Hartlepool Mail Editor

Published 19th Mar 2025, 16:46 BST
Updated 30th Mar 2025, 19:14 BST
The first official Hartlepool crime figures for 2025 have been released.

The statistics have been released by the Home Office on its www.police.uk website and cover January. All offences are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations. December 2024’s table is available here.

Twenty-eight incidents, including 13 shoplifting offences and nine violence and sexual offences (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

1. Middleton Grange Shopping Centre

Twenty-eight incidents, including 13 shoplifting offences and nine violence and sexual offences (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid

Twenty-six incidents, including seven violence and sexual offences (classed together) and seven anti-social behaviour complaints, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

2. York Road

Twenty-six incidents, including seven violence and sexual offences (classed together) and seven anti-social behaviour complaints, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid

Twenty-three incidents, including nine violence and sexual offences (classed together) and four anti-social behaviour incidents, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Incidents may have been logged here rather than happening here.

3. Hartlepool Police Station

Twenty-three incidents, including nine violence and sexual offences (classed together) and four anti-social behaviour incidents, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Incidents may have been logged here rather than happening here. Photo: Frank Reid

Twenty-one incidents, including 17 shoplifting offences, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

4. Murray Street

Twenty-one incidents, including 17 shoplifting offences, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid

