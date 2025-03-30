The 12 locations where Home Office figures say most Hartlepool crimes are currently committed

The statistics have been released by the Home Office on its www.police.uk website and cover January. All offences are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations. December 2024’s table is available here.
1. Middleton Grange Shopping Centre
Twenty-eight incidents, including 13 shoplifting offences and nine violence and sexual offences (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid
2. York Road
Twenty-six incidents, including seven violence and sexual offences (classed together) and seven anti-social behaviour complaints, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Hartlepool Police Station
Twenty-three incidents, including nine violence and sexual offences (classed together) and four anti-social behaviour incidents, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Incidents may have been logged here rather than happening here. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Murray Street
Twenty-one incidents, including 17 shoplifting offences, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid