The statistics have been released by the Home Office on its www.police.uk website and cover May 2025. All offences are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations
1. Murray Street
Murray Street: Thirty-two incidents, including 28 shoplifting offences, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Middleton Grange Shopping Centre
Middleton Grange: Thirty incidents, including 14 shoplifting offences and three anti-social behaviour cases, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Hartlepool Police Station
Twenty-six incidents, including 17 violence and sexual offences (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Incidents may have been logged here rather than happening here. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Walpole Road
Twenty-four incidents, including 21 shoplifting offences, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid