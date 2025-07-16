Just some of the streets where most Hartlepool crime is currently committed.placeholder image
Just some of the streets where most Hartlepool crime is currently committed.

The 12 locations where most Hartlepool crime is currently committed

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 16th Jul 2025, 14:24 BST
Updated 16th Jul 2025, 14:47 BST
Latest figures showing what crime is committed where in Hartlepool are now available.

The statistics have been released by the Home Office on its www.police.uk website and cover May 2025. All offences are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations

Murray Street: Thirty-two incidents, including 28 shoplifting offences, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

1. Murray Street

Murray Street: Thirty-two incidents, including 28 shoplifting offences, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Middleton Grange: Thirty incidents, including 14 shoplifting offences and three anti-social behaviour cases, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

2. Middleton Grange Shopping Centre

Middleton Grange: Thirty incidents, including 14 shoplifting offences and three anti-social behaviour cases, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Twenty-six incidents, including 17 violence and sexual offences (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Incidents may have been logged here rather than happening here.

3. Hartlepool Police Station

Twenty-six incidents, including 17 violence and sexual offences (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Incidents may have been logged here rather than happening here. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Twenty-four incidents, including 21 shoplifting offences, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

4. Walpole Road

Twenty-four incidents, including 21 shoplifting offences, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice