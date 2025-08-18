The statistics have been released by the Home Office on its www.police.uk website and cover June 2025.
All offences are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations.
1. Middleton Grange Shopping Centre
Thirty-one incidents, including 19 shoplifting offences and seven violence and sexual offences (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Middle Warren
Twenty-eight incidents, including 25 shoplifting offences, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Murray Street
Twenty-three incidents, including 20 shoplifting offences, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Hartlepool Police Station
Twenty-three incidents, including 10 violence and sexual offences (classed together) and three public order offences, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Incidents may have been logged here rather than happening here. Photo: Frank Reid