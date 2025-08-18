Four of the locations where most Hartlepool crime is said to be currently committed.placeholder image
The 12 locations where the Home Office says most Hartlepool crime is committed

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 18th Aug 2025, 15:27 BST
Latest crime figures covering Hartlepool have been released.

The statistics have been released by the Home Office on its www.police.uk website and cover June 2025.

All offences are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations.

Thirty-one incidents, including 19 shoplifting offences and seven violence and sexual offences (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

1. Middleton Grange Shopping Centre

Thirty-one incidents, including 19 shoplifting offences and seven violence and sexual offences (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid

Twenty-eight incidents, including 25 shoplifting offences, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

2. Middle Warren

Twenty-eight incidents, including 25 shoplifting offences, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid

Twenty-three incidents, including 20 shoplifting offences, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

3. Murray Street

Twenty-three incidents, including 20 shoplifting offences, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid

Twenty-three incidents, including 10 violence and sexual offences (classed together) and three public order offences, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Incidents may have been logged here rather than happening here.

4. Hartlepool Police Station

Twenty-three incidents, including 10 violence and sexual offences (classed together) and three public order offences, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Incidents may have been logged here rather than happening here. Photo: Frank Reid

