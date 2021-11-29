Some of the locations where most crime is reported to be committed across Hartlepool.

The 13 locations where most Hartlepool crime is committed

The latest locations across Hartlepool where most crime is reported have been revealed following the publication of official figures.

Monday, 29th November 2021, 3:55 pm

The Home Office statistics, released on its www.police.uk website, are for October 2021 with all incidents said to have taken place “on or near” named addresses. September’s figures are available here.

1. York Road

Thirty incidents, including 13 violence and sexual offences (classed together) and two robberies, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

2. Church Street

Eighteen incidents, including seven violence and sexual offences (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

3. Victoria Road

Sixteen incidents, including 10 anti-social behaviour complaints, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

4. Thornville Road

Fifteen incidents, including seven violence and sexual offences (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

