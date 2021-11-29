The 13 locations where most Hartlepool crime is committed

The Home Office statistics, released on its www.police.uk website, are for October 2021 with all incidents said to have taken place “on or near” named addresses. September’s figures are available here.
1. York Road
Thirty incidents, including 13 violence and sexual offences (classed together) and two robberies, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.
Photo: Frank Reid
2. Church Street
Eighteen incidents, including seven violence and sexual offences (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.
Photo: Stu Norton
3. Victoria Road
Sixteen incidents, including 10 anti-social behaviour complaints, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.
Photo: Frank Reid
4. Thornville Road
Fifteen incidents, including seven violence and sexual offences (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.
Photo: Frank Reid