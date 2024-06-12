Just some of the streets where most Hartlepool crime is said to be committed.Just some of the streets where most Hartlepool crime is said to be committed.
The 13 locations where the Home Office says most Hartlepool crime is currently committed

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 12th Jun 2024, 18:01 BST
Latest official crime statistics for Hartlepool have been revealed.

The data, released by the Home Office on its www.police.uk website, covers April 2024 with all incidents said to have taken place “on or near” named locations. March 2023’s figure are available by clicking here.

Forty-one incidents, including 28 shoplifting cases and six violence and sexual offences (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

1. Middleton Grange Shopping Centre

Forty-one incidents, including 28 shoplifting cases and six violence and sexual offences (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid

Twenty-two incidents, including 10 shoplifting cases and three anti-social behaviour reports, are said to have taken place "on or near" this location.

2. Murray Street

Twenty-two incidents, including 10 shoplifting cases and three anti-social behaviour reports, are said to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid

Twenty-one incidents, including 14 shoplifting cases and four violence and sexual offences (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

3. Walpole Road

Twenty-one incidents, including 14 shoplifting cases and four violence and sexual offences (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid

Fifteen incidents, including 10 violence and sexual offences (classed together) and three anti-social behaviour complaints, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

4. Church Street

Fifteen incidents, including 10 violence and sexual offences (classed together) and three anti-social behaviour complaints, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid

