The 13 locations where the Home Office says most Hartlepool crime is currently committed

The data, released by the Home Office on its www.police.uk website, covers April 2024 with all incidents said to have taken place “on or near” named locations. March 2023’s figure are available by clicking here.
1. Middleton Grange Shopping Centre
Forty-one incidents, including 28 shoplifting cases and six violence and sexual offences (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Murray Street
Twenty-two incidents, including 10 shoplifting cases and three anti-social behaviour reports, are said to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Walpole Road
Twenty-one incidents, including 14 shoplifting cases and four violence and sexual offences (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Church Street
Fifteen incidents, including 10 violence and sexual offences (classed together) and three anti-social behaviour complaints, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid