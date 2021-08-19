The 15 locations where most Hartlepool crime is reportedly committed

The Home Office statistics, released on the www.police.co.uk website, are for June 2021 with all incidents said to have happened “on or near” named addresses. May 2021’s statistics are available here.
1. Church Street
Twenty-six incidents, including 14 anti-social behaviour complaints, are said to have taken place "on or near" this location.
Photo: Stu Norton
2. Stockton Road
Eighteen incidents, including six violence and sexual offences (classed together) and three criminal damage and arsons (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.
Photo: Frank Reid
3. York Road
Seventeen incidents, including eight anti-social behaviour complaints and five violence and sexual offences (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.
Photo: Frank Reid
4. Mardale Avenue
Fifteen incidents, including seven violence and sexual offences (classed together) and four public order offences, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this address.
Photo: Frank Reid