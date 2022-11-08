The 16 locations where official Home Office figures say most Hartlepool crime is committed
The latest breakdown of where most crime is being committed across Hartlepool has been published.
By Newsroom
4 minutes ago
The figures have been revealed by the Home Office on its www.police.uk website and cover reported incidents in town during September 2022. All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near" named addresses. Read more: The latest rogues’ gallery of jailed Hartlepool criminals.
