News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Some of the streets where the Home Office says most crime across Hartlepool is committed.

The 16 locations where official Home Office figures say most Hartlepool crime is committed

The latest breakdown of where most crime is being committed across Hartlepool has been published.

By Newsroom
4 minutes ago

The figures have been revealed by the Home Office on its www.police.uk website and cover reported incidents in town during September 2022. All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near" named addresses. Read more: The latest rogues’ gallery of jailed Hartlepool criminals.

1. Errol Street

Twenty-eight incidents, including nine violence and sexual offences (classed together) and eight public order offences, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales

2. Murray Street

Twenty-four incidents, including 13 shoplifting cases and seven violence and sexual offences (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales

3. Caxton Grove

Nineteen incidents, including three violence and sexual offences (classed together) and two public order cases, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales

4. Eton Street

Eighteen incidents, including six violence and sexual offences (classed together) and five public order cases, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5