The 19 worst streets for anti-social behaviour in Hartlepool in 2019 - revealed by police
The Hartlepool streets with the most reports of anti-social behaviour in a single month have been revealed by police.
The data is based on the latest available information from police.uk which tracks reports of anti-social behaviour in April 2019 – the latest crime figures available. There were a total of 390 anti-social behaviour reports in Hartlepool. Photos are for illustrative purposes only..
1. Thornton Street
There were 14 reports of anti-social behaviour on or near Thornton Street.