The 19 worst streets for anti-social behaviour in Hartlepool in 2019 - revealed by police

The data is based on the latest available information from police.uk which tracks reports of anti-social behaviour in April 2019 – the latest crime figures available. There were a total of 390 anti-social behaviour reports in Hartlepool. Photos are for illustrative purposes only..

1. Thornton Street There were 14 reports of anti-social behaviour on or near Thornton Street.

2. Braemar Road There were 13 reports of anti-social behaviour on or near Braemar Road.

3. Victoria Road There were eight reports of anti-social behaviour on or near Victoria Road.

4. Wynyard Road There were eight reports of anti-social behaviour on or near Wynyard Road.

