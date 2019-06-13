The 19 worst streets for anti-social behaviour in Hartlepool in 2019 - revealed by police

The Hartlepool streets with the most reports of anti-social behaviour in a single month have been revealed by police

The Hartlepool streets with the most reports of anti-social behaviour in a single month have been revealed by police.

The data is based on the latest available information from police.uk which tracks reports of anti-social behaviour in April 2019 – the latest crime figures available. There were a total of 390 anti-social behaviour reports in Hartlepool. Photos are for illustrative purposes only..

There were 14 reports of anti-social behaviour on or near Thornton Street.

1. Thornton Street

There were 13 reports of anti-social behaviour on or near Braemar Road.

2. Braemar Road

There were eight reports of anti-social behaviour on or near Victoria Road.

3. Victoria Road

There were eight reports of anti-social behaviour on or near Wynyard Road.

4. Wynyard Road

