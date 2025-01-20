The 19 yobs locked up so far at crown court following the July 31 Hartlepool riot

Nineteen louts have been handed custodial sentences after they pleaded guilty at crown court to committing violent disorder in the Murray Street area of town.

Businesses and homes were attacked, bricks and rocks were hurled at police officers and a police car was set alight.

All of the defendants were locked up at Teesside Crown Court unless otherwise stated.

With Cleveland Police still sifting through video footage from the disturbance, we will update this article if more people are eventually sentenced.

1 . John Barton Barton, 33, of Duke Street, Hartlepool, was jailed for 27 months after admitting violent disorder.

2 . Joel Bishop Joel Bishop, 27, of Tweed Walk, Hartlepool, has been jailed for 18 months after admitting violent disorder.

3 . Aaron Bradshaw Bradshaw, 28, of Murray Street, Hartlepool, was jailed for 32 months after admitting violent disorder.