Just some of the yobs locked up following the Hartlepool riot on July 31.

The 19 yobs locked up so far at crown court following the July 31 Hartlepool riot

By Gavin Ledwith

Specialist journalist

Published 20th Aug 2024, 17:59 BST
Updated 20th Jan 2025, 14:54 BST
The courts are continuing to jail yobs for their role in the Hartlepool riot on July 31.

Nineteen louts have been handed custodial sentences after they pleaded guilty at crown court to committing violent disorder in the Murray Street area of town.

Businesses and homes were attacked, bricks and rocks were hurled at police officers and a police car was set alight.

All of the defendants were locked up at Teesside Crown Court unless otherwise stated.

With Cleveland Police still sifting through video footage from the disturbance, we will update this article if more people are eventually sentenced.

Barton, 33, of Duke Street, Hartlepool, was jailed for 27 months after admitting violent disorder.

1. John Barton

Barton, 33, of Duke Street, Hartlepool, was jailed for 27 months after admitting violent disorder. Photo: Other 3rd Party

Joel Bishop, 27, of Tweed Walk, Hartlepool, has been jailed for 18 months after admitting violent disorder.

2. Joel Bishop

Joel Bishop, 27, of Tweed Walk, Hartlepool, has been jailed for 18 months after admitting violent disorder. Photo: Third party

Bradshaw, 28, of Murray Street, Hartlepool, was jailed for 32 months after admitting violent disorder.

3. Aaron Bradshaw

Bradshaw, 28, of Murray Street, Hartlepool, was jailed for 32 months after admitting violent disorder. Photo: Other 3rd Party

Cerr, 21, of Firby Close, Hartlepool, was jailed for 12 months after admitting violent disorder.

4. Tamsyn Cerr

Cerr, 21, of Firby Close, Hartlepool, was jailed for 12 months after admitting violent disorder. Photo: Other 3rd Party

