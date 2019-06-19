'The consequences of drink and drug driving can be catastrophic': Police launch summer crackdown
Traffic cops are urging people to make sure they are sober on the road - as they prepare to take part in a national summer drink and drug drive campaign.
The campaign runs from June 24 to July 7.
It comes after 1,575 people were arrested for driving while under the influence of drink or drugs in Durham and Cleveland between June last year and May this year.
Of those, 83% were men and 17% women – and those aged between 26 and 35 accounted for 39% of the total arrests.
Across the region during 2018, there were 168 people injured collision in which someone was impaired by alcohol or drugs.
Insp Jonathan Malcolm, of Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit, said: “Worryingly, we are seeing an increase in the number of drug driving casualties across the region.
“We continue to warn people against the dangers of drink and drug driving but there is still a significant number of people who seem to think they can take risks with their lives and the lives of others by driving under the influence.”
He added: “The consequences of drink and drug driving can be catastrophic. Drivers who combine drugs and alcohol before getting behind the wheel of a car are 23 times more likely to be involved in a fatal collision than sober drivers.
“These are shocking figures, but ones we hope to hammer home to drivers during this campaign. Our advice would be, as always, do not drink or drug drive – your actions could kill.”
During the campaign, staff from the joint unit will carry out random stop checks on vehicles and breath testing.