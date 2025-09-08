Just some of the criminals locked up recently for offences in the Hartlepool area.placeholder image
Just some of the criminals locked up recently for offences in the Hartlepool area.

The criminals from the Hartlepool area starting nearly 29 years behind bars between them

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 8th Sep 2025, 14:55 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2025, 12:44 BST
These are just some of the latest criminals locked up for offences committed in the Hartlepool area.

Unless otherwise stated, they are all beginning custodial sentences after they were convicted at Teesside Crown Court.

Zabit Eshja, 34, of no fixed address, was jailed for 28 months at Teesside Crown Court after he admitted to arriving in the UK illegally and being concerned in the production of class B cannabis following a drugs raid in Hartlepool in November 2024.

Zabit Eshja, 34, of no fixed address, was jailed for 28 months at Teesside Crown Court after he admitted to arriving in the UK illegally and being concerned in the production of class B cannabis following a drugs raid in Hartlepool in November 2024. Photo: Other 3rd Party

Leigh Hunter, 33, of Cornwall Street, Hartlepool, has been jailed for 19 months after she was convicted at Teesside Crown Court of 18 offences committed between December of last year and August. They included shop thefts, burglary and vehicle interference.

Leigh Hunter, 33, of Cornwall Street, Hartlepool, has been jailed for 19 months after she was convicted at Teesside Crown Court of 18 offences committed between December of last year and August. They included shop thefts, burglary and vehicle interference. Photo: Cleveland Police

Julie Jones, 41, of Peterlee, was jailed for two years and four months at Durham Crown Court after she was convicted of burglary.

Julie Jones, 41, of Peterlee, was jailed for two years and four months at Durham Crown Court after she was convicted of burglary. Photo: Other 3rd Party

Jonathan Laydon, 34, of no fixed address, was jailed for 24 months after he pleaded guilty at Teesside Crown Court to committing arson and strangulation in Hartlepool.

Jonathan Laydon, 34, of no fixed address, was jailed for 24 months after he pleaded guilty at Teesside Crown Court to committing arson and strangulation in Hartlepool. Photo: Third party

