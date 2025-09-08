Unless otherwise stated, they are all beginning custodial sentences after they were convicted at Teesside Crown Court.
1. Zabit Eshja
Zabit Eshja, 34, of no fixed address, was jailed for 28 months at Teesside Crown Court after he admitted to arriving in the UK illegally and being concerned in the production of class B cannabis following a drugs raid in Hartlepool in November 2024. Photo: Other 3rd Party
2. Leigh Hunter
Leigh Hunter, 33, of Cornwall Street, Hartlepool, has been jailed for 19 months after she was convicted at Teesside Crown Court of 18 offences committed between December of last year and August. They included shop thefts, burglary and vehicle interference. Photo: Cleveland Police
3. Julie Jones
Julie Jones, 41, of Peterlee, was jailed for two years and four months at Durham Crown Court after she was convicted of burglary. Photo: Other 3rd Party
4. Jonathan Laydon
Jonathan Laydon, 34, of no fixed address, was jailed for 24 months after he pleaded guilty at Teesside Crown Court to committing arson and strangulation in Hartlepool. Photo: Third party