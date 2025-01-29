The criminals photographed below, who are from Hartlepool or the surrounding area, have all been jailed either at the end of 2024 or the start of 2025.
Unless otherwise stated, they have all pleaded guilty at Teesside Crown Court to offences.
1. Kamil Atar
Atar, 60, of no fixed address, was jailed for six years and four months after he admitted harassing two men and witness intimidation. Some of the offending took place in Hartlepool. Photo: Third party
2. Anthony Burgess-Williams
Burgess-Williams, 26, of Moyne Gardens, Hartlepool, was jailed for three-and-a-half years after he admitted robbery, actual bodily harm and having an offensive weapon. Photo: Third party
3. Paul Barron
Barron, 56, of Crickethollow Close, Hartlepool, was jailed for 30 months after he pleaded guilty to arranging or facilitating sexual activity with a child and of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child. Photo: Third party
4. Andrew Bryson
Bryson, 22, of Dundas Street, Stockton, was jailed for three years and four months disqualified from driving for 38 months after he admitted dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking, drug driving, driving while disqualified, and possession of drugs in Hartlepool on February 20.. Photo: Third party