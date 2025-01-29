Just some of the criminals from the Hartlepool area to have been locked up recently.Just some of the criminals from the Hartlepool area to have been locked up recently.
The criminals from the Hartlepool area starting nearly 35 years behind bars between them

By Gavin Ledwith

Specialist journalist

Published 22nd Jan 2025, 14:35 GMT
Updated 29th Jan 2025, 12:07 GMT
The courts have continued to be busy either side of the new year.

The criminals photographed below, who are from Hartlepool or the surrounding area, have all been jailed either at the end of 2024 or the start of 2025.

Unless otherwise stated, they have all pleaded guilty at Teesside Crown Court to offences.

Atar, 60, of no fixed address, was jailed for six years and four months after he admitted harassing two men and witness intimidation. Some of the offending took place in Hartlepool.

Burgess-Williams, 26, of Moyne Gardens, Hartlepool, was jailed for three-and-a-half years after he admitted robbery, actual bodily harm and having an offensive weapon.

Barron, 56, of Crickethollow Close, Hartlepool, was jailed for 30 months after he pleaded guilty to arranging or facilitating sexual activity with a child and of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child.

Bryson, 22, of Dundas Street, Stockton, was jailed for three years and four months disqualified from driving for 38 months after he admitted dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking, drug driving, driving while disqualified, and possession of drugs in Hartlepool on February 20..

