The Hartlepool locations where motorists have been caught speeding plus other recent court cases

Stephen William Garrington, 60, of Gloucester Street, Hartlepool, was banned from driving for 21 days and ordered to pay an £180 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs after he was convicted of speeding on the A689 Sappers Corner on November 10.

Brian Duffy, 41, of Alexandra Crescent, Wheatley Hill, was banned from driving for six months and ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge and £120 costs after he was convicted of driving without valid insurance or a valid licence in Hartlepool on October 14.

Christopher Brian Atkinson, 41, of Oxford Road, Hartlepool, was fined £240 after he admitted two breaches of supervision requirements following a previous court sentence.

These Hartlepool cases were dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates' Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID.

Jonathan Lavelle, 51, of Skylark Close, Hartlepool, received three penalty points on his driving licence and was ordered to pay a £161 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs after he admitting speeding on The Front , Seaton Carew, on May 16.

William Gibbons, 41, of Thorpe Street, Hartlepool, received three penalty points on his driving licence and was ordered to pay an £133 fine and £34 victim surcharge after he admitting speeding in Belle Vue Way on April 9 last year.

Lee Normanton, 46, whose address was listed as Worcester Road, Hartlepool, was fined £80 after he admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements following a previous court sentence.