The latest cases from the Hartlepool area to be dealt with at Teesside Magistrates' Court
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sam Jenkins, 37, of no fixed address, was fined £50 after he admitted breaching a domestic violence protection order by turning up at a named Hartlepool address on February 10.
Kelsey Jenkins, 23, of Knole Road, Billingham, was ordered to pay a £220 fine, £88 victim surcharge and £110 costs after she was convicted in her absence of being the registered owner of a vehicle which did not meet insurance requirements.
Rachael Hodgman, 31, of Bowes Road, Billingham, received six penalty points on her driving licence and was ordered to pay a £406 fine, £162 victim surcharge and £85 costs after she admitted driving without insurance on May 23.
Shaun Landreth, 47, of Dent Street, Hartlepool, was fined £40 after he admitted one count of breaching a community order by failing to provide documentary evidence to explain why he had missed scheduled appointments.
Anthony Keith Wilfred Long, 38, of Tower Street, Hartlepool, was fined £40 after he admitted one county of breaching a community order by failing to attend a scheduled appointment.
Claire Simone Bassey, 36, of Church Street, Hartlepool, received six penalty points on her driving licence and was ordered to pay a £440 fine, £176 victim surcharge and £85 costs after she admitted driving without insurance on February 25 last year.
Nathan Mekins, 34, of Potter Walk, Hartlepool, was fined £40 after he admitted one count of breaching a community order by failing to attend scheduled appointments.