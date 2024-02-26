Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sam Jenkins, 37, of no fixed address, was fined £50 after he admitted breaching a domestic violence protection order by turning up at a named Hartlepool address on February 10.

Kelsey Jenkins, 23, of Knole Road, Billingham, was ordered to pay a £220 fine, £88 victim surcharge and £110 costs after she was convicted in her absence of being the registered owner of a vehicle which did not meet insurance requirements.

Rachael Hodgman, 31, of Bowes Road, Billingham, received six penalty points on her driving licence and was ordered to pay a £406 fine, £162 victim surcharge and £85 costs after she admitted driving without insurance on May 23.

These cases from the Hartlepool area were dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates' Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID.

Shaun Landreth, 47, of Dent Street, Hartlepool, was fined £40 after he admitted one count of breaching a community order by failing to provide documentary evidence to explain why he had missed scheduled appointments.

Anthony Keith Wilfred Long, 38, of Tower Street, Hartlepool, was fined £40 after he admitted one county of breaching a community order by failing to attend a scheduled appointment.

Claire Simone Bassey, 36, of Church Street, Hartlepool, received six penalty points on her driving licence and was ordered to pay a £440 fine, £176 victim surcharge and £85 costs after she admitted driving without insurance on February 25 last year.