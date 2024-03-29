Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Scott Watson, 31, of Warren Road, Hartlepool, was ordered to pay a £40 fine and £60 costs after he admitted one count of breaching a community order by failing to attend scheduled appointments.

Gillian Halse, 67, of Forfar Road, Hartlepool, received six penalty points on her driving licence and was ordered to pay a £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs after she was convicted of failing to provide information to identify a driver suspected of committing an offence.

Darren Robson, 40, of Heriot Grove, Hartlepool, received six penalty points on his driving licence and was ordered to pay a £120 fine, £48 victim surcharge and £85 costs after he admitted driving without insurance on June 25.

These cases from the Hartlepool area were dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates' Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID.

Ian Andrew Watson, 38, of Larpool Close, Hartlepool, received six penalty points on his driving licence and was ordered to pay a £107 fine, £43 victim surcharge and £85 costs after he admitted using a hand-held phone while driving on July 5.

Karla Michelle Hood, 41, of Grange Road, Billingham, was banned from driving for six months and ordered to pay an £120 fine, £48 victim surcharge and £85 costs after she admitted driving without insurance and a valid licence on June 19.

Sarah Kamel Ali, 39, of Dawson House, Billingham, was fined £50 after she admitted breaching a domestic violence protection order by attending a named property on March 7.