The latest Hartlepool cases to be dealt with at Teesside Magistrates' Court

Lee Tobin, 45, of Grange Road, Hartlepool, was ordered to pay £150 costs and was placed on a supervision order after he was convicted of one count of breaching supervision requirements following his release from a period of imprisonment.

Daniel Howe, 20, of Forester Close, Hartlepool, received five penalty points on his driving licence and was ordered to pay an £158 fine, £63 victim surcharge and £85 costs after he admitted speeding in Seaton Lane on October 24.

Alexandra Laure Cartwright, 27, of Lomond Place, Billingham, was banned from driving for 28 days and ordered to pay a 333 fine, £133 victim surcharge and £85 costs after she admitted speeding in Cowpen Lane on November 23.

These Hartlepool cases were dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates' Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID.

Lee Sweeney, 32, of Hill View, Greatham, received six penalty points and was ordered to pay a £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £620 costs after he was convicted of failing to provide information leading to the identity of a driver.

Kieran Lewis, 35, of Sheriff Street, Hartlepool, was fined £80 after he admitted one count of breaching supervision requirements following his release from a period of imprisonment.

Norman Fowler, 37, of Marsh House Avenue, Billingham, was fined £80 after he admitted one count of breaching supervision requirements following his release from a period of imprisonment.

