The latest Hartlepool cases to be dealt with at Teesside Magistrates' Court
Lee Tobin, 45, of Grange Road, Hartlepool, was ordered to pay £150 costs and was placed on a supervision order after he was convicted of one count of breaching supervision requirements following his release from a period of imprisonment.
Daniel Howe, 20, of Forester Close, Hartlepool, received five penalty points on his driving licence and was ordered to pay an £158 fine, £63 victim surcharge and £85 costs after he admitted speeding in Seaton Lane on October 24.
Alexandra Laure Cartwright, 27, of Lomond Place, Billingham, was banned from driving for 28 days and ordered to pay a 333 fine, £133 victim surcharge and £85 costs after she admitted speeding in Cowpen Lane on November 23.
Lee Sweeney, 32, of Hill View, Greatham, received six penalty points and was ordered to pay a £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £620 costs after he was convicted of failing to provide information leading to the identity of a driver.
Kieran Lewis, 35, of Sheriff Street, Hartlepool, was fined £80 after he admitted one count of breaching supervision requirements following his release from a period of imprisonment.
Norman Fowler, 37, of Marsh House Avenue, Billingham, was fined £80 after he admitted one count of breaching supervision requirements following his release from a period of imprisonment.
Karl Thomas, 40, of Cundall Road, Hartlepool, was fined £50 after he admitted breaching a domestic violence protection order by visiting a named address on July 10.