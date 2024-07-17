The latest Hartlepool crime hot spots according to official Home Office figures

The data, published by the Home Office on its www.police.uk website, covers May 2024 with all incidents said to have taken place “on or near” named locations.
April 2024’s figures are available by clicking here.
1. Willow Grove
Twenty-nine incidents, including 25 shoplifting offences, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Hartlepool Police Station
Twenty-nine incidents, including nine violence and sexual offences (classed together) and eight anti-social behaviour cases, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Incidents may have been logged here rather than happening here. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Middleton Grange Shopping Centre
Twenty-eight incidents, including 17 shoplifting cases and six violence and sexual offences (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Richmond Street
Twenty-three incidents, including 11 violence and sexual offences (classed together) and four public order incidents, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid