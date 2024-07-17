Just some of the locations where official figures say most Hartlepool crime is currently committed.Just some of the locations where official figures say most Hartlepool crime is currently committed.
The latest Hartlepool crime hot spots according to official Home Office figures

By Gavin Ledwith

Published 17th Jul 2024, 15:43 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2024, 16:04 BST
Hartlepool’s latest crime hot spots have been revealed following the publication of new figures.

The data, published by the Home Office on its www.police.uk website, covers May 2024 with all incidents said to have taken place “on or near” named locations.

April 2024’s figures are available by clicking here.

Twenty-nine incidents, including 25 shoplifting offences, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

1. Willow Grove

Twenty-nine incidents, including 25 shoplifting offences, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid

Twenty-nine incidents, including nine violence and sexual offences (classed together) and eight anti-social behaviour cases, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Incidents may have been logged here rather than happening here.

2. Hartlepool Police Station

Twenty-nine incidents, including nine violence and sexual offences (classed together) and eight anti-social behaviour cases, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Incidents may have been logged here rather than happening here. Photo: Frank Reid

Twenty-eight incidents, including 17 shoplifting cases and six violence and sexual offences (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

3. Middleton Grange Shopping Centre

Twenty-eight incidents, including 17 shoplifting cases and six violence and sexual offences (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid

Twenty-three incidents, including 11 violence and sexual offences (classed together) and four public order incidents, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

4. Richmond Street

Twenty-three incidents, including 11 violence and sexual offences (classed together) and four public order incidents, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid

