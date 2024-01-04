The latest Hartlepool criminals to be jailed and fined at Teesside Magistrates' Court
Ian Andrew Harrison, 45, of Dobson Place, Hartlepool, was fined £50 after he admitted breaching a domestic violence protection order by attending a named address on December 7.
Jamie Leigh Rowntree, 19, of West View Road, Hartlepool, was fined £50 after he admitted breaching a domestic violence protection order by attending a named address on December 7.
Martin Howe, 50, care of Lunedale Road, Billingham, was jailed for 14 days after it was proved in his absence that he breached supervision requirements following his release from imprisonment by failing to keep in touch with his supervisor.
Neil Bennet, 41, of Park Lane, Horden, was ordered to pay a £220 fine, £4.60p compensation and £150 costs after it was proved in his absence that he dodged paying a £4.60p rail fare between Horden and Hartlepool on May 22.
Laura Walton, 37, of Lansdown Way, Billingham, was ordered to pay a £220 fine, £3.60p compensation, £88 victim surcharge and £150 costs after it was proved in his absence that she dodged paying a £3.60p rail fare between Seaton Carew and Billingham on May 25.
Eric Stokes, 32, of Easington Road, Hartlepool, was jailed for 14 days after he admitted breaching supervision requirements following his release from imprisonment by failing to keep in touch with probation.
Lee Bacon, 43, of Prior Court, Billingham, was jailed for seven days after he admitted breaching supervision requirements following his release from imprisonment by failing to keep in touch with probation.