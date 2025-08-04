The latest Hartlepool shops hit with closure orders over illicit cigarette and tobacco sales
Magistrates have granted closure orders on Afreen Super Store at 12 Murray Street and 129 Raby Road, trading as Quick Shop, following an application by Hartlepool Borough Council’s trading standards team.
Thousands of illicit cigarettes were seized from both premises together with a significant amount of hand-rolling tobacco from one of the shops.
Magistrates heard that both shops were among a number of premises targeted by a joint enforcement operation involving trading standards, Cleveland Police and HM Revenue and Customs on June 26.
It was said that if the orders were not made there was “no doubt” that criminal behaviour would continue at the premises, causing nuisance for those living and working in the surrounding area.
They were also told that the continued sale of counterfeit, non-duty paid tobacco would be to the detriment of people’s health, and would also impact on the viability of local law-abiding businesses.
Councillor Karen Oliver, chair of Hartlepool Borough Council’s neighbourhood services committee, said: “We are determined to make life as difficult as possible for those involved in the sale of illicit tobacco products and we will continue to take legal action to close down premises from which they are operating whenever and wherever possible.
“I would like to thank our Trading Standards Team for their professionalism and tenacity in trying to tackle this serious problem.
“Illicit tobacco products pose a serious public health risk and they undermine legitimate businesses, so I would urge people not to support this illegal trade and to tell the police or trading standards if they have any suspicions or information.”
They are the latest in a series of closure orders obtained against town shops in recent months as part of an ongoing clampdown.
While the three-month closure orders are in force, nobody is allowed access to the premises apart from officers of the local authority.
Anyone who witnesses an order being breached is urged to call Cleveland Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.
Alternatively, can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.