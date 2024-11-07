The latest on Cleveland Police investigation into Hartlepool Wesley fire on first anniversary of the devastating blaze

By Gavin Ledwith

Specialist journalist

Published 7th Nov 2024, 16:47 BST
Updated 7th Nov 2024, 17:00 BST
Investigations into a devastating blaze at an iconic town centre building are continuing on the first anniversary of the blaze.

Fire crews from as far away as Saltburn rushed to the Wesley on November 7, 2023, after flames ripped through the former Methodist chapel and nightclub.

They battled for more than nine hours to contain the blaze after it started in an annexe area last used as a gym.

Six male youths, aged between 14 and 16, were arrested over the following week on suspicion of arson.

Flames leap from the roof of the former Wesley Chapel during the 2023 fire. Picture by FRANK REIDplaceholder image
Flames leap from the roof of the former Wesley Chapel during the 2023 fire. Picture by FRANK REID

Cleveland Police have now confirmed that they remain on bail while inquiries continue.

The future of the £3.8m project to transform the derelict building into a boutique hotel, complete with 36 bedrooms, bar, restaurant and commercial units, was initially thrown in doubt.

But the development, which is a partnership between the Hartlepool Town Deal Board, Hartlepool Borough Council and private developer Jomast, was soon able to begin again.

Work is expected to continue until at least December 2025.

