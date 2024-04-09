Unless otherwise stated, they have all received prison sentences at Teesside Crown Court recently after admitting offences. Our previous rogues’ gallery can be viewed here.
1. Glen Burdess
Burdess, 27, of Peterlee, was jailed for four years at Durham Crown Court and banned from driving for 66 months after he admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving, dangerous driving and driving without insurance on September 13. Photo: nop
2. John Chapman
Chapman, 37, of Grange Road, Hartlepool, was jailed for two years and 10 months after he admitted breaching a previous burglary sentence by committing a series of shop thefts between September 16 and 27. Photo: Other 3rd Party
3. Brian Crutchley
Crutchley, 33, from Gatesgarth Close, Hartlepool, was jailed for three years and four months after he was convicted of committing burglary in Middlesbrough in September. Photo: Third party
4. Bradley Doyle
Doyle, 24, of Middleton Road, Hartlepool, was jailed for two-and-a-half years at Teesside Crown Court after he admitted committing robbery in Hartlepool on August 12. Photo: Other 3rd Party