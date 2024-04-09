Just some of the criminals from the Hartlepool area to have been jailed recently by the courts.Just some of the criminals from the Hartlepool area to have been jailed recently by the courts.
These are the faces of just some of the criminals from the Hartlepool area to be starting jail terms.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 9th Apr 2024, 16:15 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2024, 16:23 BST

Unless otherwise stated, they have all received prison sentences at Teesside Crown Court recently after admitting offences. Our previous rogues’ gallery can be viewed here.

Burdess, 27, of Peterlee, was jailed for four years at Durham Crown Court and banned from driving for 66 months after he admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving, dangerous driving and driving without insurance on September 13.

Chapman, 37, of Grange Road, Hartlepool, was jailed for two years and 10 months after he admitted breaching a previous burglary sentence by committing a series of shop thefts between September 16 and 27.

Crutchley, 33, from Gatesgarth Close, Hartlepool, was jailed for three years and four months after he was convicted of committing burglary in Middlesbrough in September.

Doyle, 24, of Middleton Road, Hartlepool, was jailed for two-and-a-half years at Teesside Crown Court after he admitted committing robbery in Hartlepool on August 12.

