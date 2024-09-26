Just some of the Hartlepool criminals jailed recently at crown court.Just some of the Hartlepool criminals jailed recently at crown court.
Just some of the Hartlepool criminals jailed recently at crown court.

The latest rogues' gallery of Hartlepool criminals to be jailed at crown court

By Gavin Ledwith

Specialist journalist

Published 26th Sep 2024, 13:55 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2024, 18:26 BST
The courts have had a busy month after imprisoning a host of Hartlepool criminals during September.

All of these defendants, unless otherwise stated, were locked up at Teesside Crown Court after admitting offences. For our previous rogues’ gallery, click here.

Cooper, 34, of Chester Road, Hartlepool, was jailed for 26 months at Teesside Crown Court after admitting five counts of harassment by breaching a restraining order that prevented him from contacting a woman. The breaches took place on August 9, 12 and 14.

1. Gary Cooper

Photo: Third party

Casey, 30, of no fixed address, was jailed for four years and 11 months after admitting six Hartlepool offences, including robbery and burglary, at Teesside Crown Court.

2. Keith Casey

Photo: Third party

Gibson, 53, of Marlborough Street, Hartlepool, was jailed for three years at Teesside Crown Court after he admitted two breaches of a sexual harm prevention order and attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child.

3. John Gibson

Photo: Third party

Gascoigne, 33, of Annandale Crescent, Hartlepool, was jailed for six years and four months after he admitted five offences, including robbery and burglary, at Teesside Crown Court.

4. Liam Gascoigne

Photo: Third party

