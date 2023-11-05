Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Durham Police carried out the raid after receiving a report of a possible cannabis farm at a house in Middle Street, in Blackhall Colliery.

Officers from the local response and neighbourhood teams discovered more than 600 cannabis plants inside with an estimated street value of around £500,000.

Many of the plants, which were at varying stages of maturity, had been hidden in rooms accessed by a secret door hidden behind a mirror.

A Durham Police image of officers discovering the secret door to a cannabis farm.

A 54-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of being concerned in the production of a Class B drug.

Vasil Hasa, of no fixed address, appeared at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court earlier this month and admitted the charge.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Durham Crown Court on November 29 for sentencing.

Detective Inspector Darren Wild, of the East Durham Volume Crime Team, said: “This was a great team effort from response, neighbourhoods and CID teams who worked quickly and thoroughly to achieve a charge and guilty plea.

“Drugs bring misery to our communities and we will continue to be relentless in our pursuit to eliminate them from the streets of County Durham and Darlington.”

He added: “They are also potentially major fire hazards and put innocent people who live in neighbouring properties in serious danger.”

Anyone wishing to pass on any information should contact Durham Constabulary on 101 or via the force’s Live Chat online at http://www.durham.police.uk/.../101.../101-Live-Chat.aspx