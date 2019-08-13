The truth behind the 'compensation culture' in society

A hospital ward. Picture by PA Wire/PA Images

What is the truth?

Clinical Negligence Claims

TBI act for clients who have suffered serious injuries as a result of negligence by GPs and/or hospital Trusts. Often these injuries are life changing and mean that the victims can no longer work and/or are left with significant disabilities. In any civilised society, it is only fair and reasonable that these victims should be compensated for their injuries and losses.

According to NHS Resolution, between October 2016 and September 2017 1,895,834 incidents were reported, of which, 496,709 (26.2%) resulted in harm to the patient. A staggering 89.3% of these patients did not pursue a claim

Since 2013/14 the number of clinical negligence claims received by the NHS has reduced from 11,945 to 10,673 in 2017/18. The evidence shows that the numbers of claims made are falling.

Personal Injury Claims

TBI also handles all types of personal injury claims, including claims arising out of road traffic accidents, industrial disease (including asbestos related injuries, Vibration White Finger and deafness), accidents at work and public liability incidents.

The trend in relation to personal injury claims reflects that set out above. The number of personal injury claims issued in England and Wales County Courts in 2018 was down 13% on those issued in 2017 and were the lowest on record since accurate data on these started to be collected in 2012.

In relation to personal injury claims caused by road traffic accidents the costs of these claims to insurers since 2013 is down by an incredible £885.5m. However, car insurance premiums have risen in the same period by 19%...

TBI suspect that that may have something to do with the fact that motor insurers spent a record-breaking £1.2b on settling vehicle repair claims alone in the first three months of 2019.

Compensation Culture 'Myth'

The compensation culture is and always has been a myth perpetuated by insurers and was confirmed in the Government’s own report from Lord Young, who said: “The problem of the compensation culture prevalent in society today is ... one of perception rather than reality.”

It is time that the public were stopped from being brainwashed by insurers and the media into feeling guilty about pursuing valid claims arising out of injuries they have sustained due to no fault of their own.

Government legislation is making it more and more difficult for these claims to be made as a result of slashing the cost of solicitors assisting these claimants and by requiring claimants to pay up to 25% of their damages to solicitors to cover the resultant shortfall in costs.