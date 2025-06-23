Theft suspect arrested following morning Hartlepool Police raid in Derwent Street

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 23rd Jun 2025, 15:14 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A 43-year-old man was arrested following a police raid.

Hartlepool Police said in a Monday statement: “The officers were executing a warrant at a property on Derwent Street in the town at 7.45am this morning.

“The man was arrested on suspicion of theft in connection with several recent incidents.

“He was taken to police custody.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A man was arrested following a police raid in Hartlepool's Derwent Street on Monday morning.placeholder image
A man was arrested following a police raid in Hartlepool's Derwent Street on Monday morning.

Three men were also arrested in the town centre last Friday evening.

Two 22-year-old men were charged with possessing class A drugs.

A 24-year-old man was detained as part of an outstanding warrant.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice