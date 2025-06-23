Theft suspect arrested following morning Hartlepool Police raid in Derwent Street
A 43-year-old man was arrested following a police raid.
Hartlepool Police said in a Monday statement: “The officers were executing a warrant at a property on Derwent Street in the town at 7.45am this morning.
“The man was arrested on suspicion of theft in connection with several recent incidents.
“He was taken to police custody.”
Three men were also arrested in the town centre last Friday evening.
Two 22-year-old men were charged with possessing class A drugs.
A 24-year-old man was detained as part of an outstanding warrant.