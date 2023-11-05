These criminals from the Hartlepool area are starting a total of 52 years behind bars between them

Here is the latest collection of jailed criminals from the Hartlepool and East Durham area.
Unless otherwise stated, they were all locked up at Teesside Crown Court after admitting offences. Our previous rogues’ gallery can be viewed here.
1. Dylan Black
Black, 28, of Billingham, was jailed for 27 months at Teesside Crown Court after he was convicted of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs in March 2021. Photo: Other 3rd Party
2. Tomasz Borowski
Borowski, 36, of Hamilton Road, Bournemouth, was jailed for three years and eight months at Teesside Crown Court after pleading guilty to production of a class B drug in Hartlepool, having an offensive weapon and possessing prohibited weapons on June 20. Photo: Other 3rd Party
3. James Crammen
Crammen, 26, of Emmerson Court, Hartlepool, was jailed for 80 weeks at Teesside Crown Court after he admitted assaulting an emergency worker, actual bodily harm and using violence to enter premises in July. Photo: Third party
4. Jasonn Harrison
Harrison, 54, of Kesteven Road, Hartlepool, was jailed for two years and eight months at Teesside Crown Court after he pleaded guilty to arranging/facilitating the commission of a child sex offence, possession of extreme pornography and causing/inciting a child under 16 to engage in sexual activity. Photo: Third party