Just some of the criminals from the Hartlepool area who have been jailed recently.
These criminals from the Hartlepool area are starting a total of 52 years behind bars between them

Here is the latest collection of jailed criminals from the Hartlepool and East Durham area.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 31st Oct 2023, 17:53 GMT
Updated 5th Nov 2023, 11:26 GMT

Unless otherwise stated, they were all locked up at Teesside Crown Court after admitting offences. Our previous rogues’ gallery can be viewed here.

Black, 28, of Billingham, was jailed for 27 months at Teesside Crown Court after he was convicted of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs in March 2021.

1. Dylan Black

Black, 28, of Billingham, was jailed for 27 months at Teesside Crown Court after he was convicted of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs in March 2021.

Borowski, 36, of Hamilton Road, Bournemouth, was jailed for three years and eight months at Teesside Crown Court after pleading guilty to production of a class B drug in Hartlepool, having an offensive weapon and possessing prohibited weapons on June 20.

2. Tomasz Borowski

Borowski, 36, of Hamilton Road, Bournemouth, was jailed for three years and eight months at Teesside Crown Court after pleading guilty to production of a class B drug in Hartlepool, having an offensive weapon and possessing prohibited weapons on June 20.

Crammen, 26, of Emmerson Court, Hartlepool, was jailed for 80 weeks at Teesside Crown Court after he admitted assaulting an emergency worker, actual bodily harm and using violence to enter premises in July.

3. James Crammen

Crammen, 26, of Emmerson Court, Hartlepool, was jailed for 80 weeks at Teesside Crown Court after he admitted assaulting an emergency worker, actual bodily harm and using violence to enter premises in July.

Harrison, 54, of Kesteven Road, Hartlepool, was jailed for two years and eight months at Teesside Crown Court after he pleaded guilty to arranging/facilitating the commission of a child sex offence, possession of extreme pornography and causing/inciting a child under 16 to engage in sexual activity.

4. Jasonn Harrison

Harrison, 54, of Kesteven Road, Hartlepool, was jailed for two years and eight months at Teesside Crown Court after he pleaded guilty to arranging/facilitating the commission of a child sex offence, possession of extreme pornography and causing/inciting a child under 16 to engage in sexual activity.

