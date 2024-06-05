Just some of the criminals from the Hartlepool area to have been jailed recently.Just some of the criminals from the Hartlepool area to have been jailed recently.
These criminals from the Hartlepool area are starting more than 100 years combined behind bars

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 20th May 2024, 16:56 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2024, 17:34 BST
The courts have continued to be busy jailing criminals from the Hartlepool area.

Unless otherwise stated, the defendants pictured here have all started prison terms after pleading guilty at Teesside Crown Court to offences. Our previous rogues’ gallery can be viewed here.

Alid, 45, formerly of Wharton Terrace, Hartlepool, was jailed for a minimum of 45 years as part of a life sentence after he was convicted of murdering Terence Carney on October 15.

1. Ahmed Alid

Anderson, 40, of no fixed address, was jailed at Newcastle Crown Court for two years and four months after admitting burglary, two counts of fraud and four offences of shop theft in Peterlee.

2. Gemma Anderson

Day, 51, from Billingham, was jailed for five-and-a-half years at Teesside Crown Court after he was convicted of causing grievous bodily harm, causing actual bodily harm and intentional strangulation.

3. Gavin Day

Foster, 63, of Low Grange Avenue, Billingham, was jailed for 32 years at Teesside Crown Court after he was convicted of three counts of rape, two counts of attempted rape, one count of indecent assault, one count of sexual assault and one count of child abduction with intent to commit a sexual offence.

4. Roy Foster

