These criminals from the Hartlepool area are starting more than 100 years combined behind bars

Unless otherwise stated, the defendants pictured here have all started prison terms after pleading guilty at Teesside Crown Court to offences. Our previous rogues’ gallery can be viewed here.
1. Ahmed Alid
Alid, 45, formerly of Wharton Terrace, Hartlepool, was jailed for a minimum of 45 years as part of a life sentence after he was convicted of murdering Terence Carney on October 15. Photo: Third party
2. Gemma Anderson
Anderson, 40, of no fixed address, was jailed at Newcastle Crown Court for two years and four months after admitting burglary, two counts of fraud and four offences of shop theft in Peterlee. Photo: Other 3rd Party
3. Gavin Day
Day, 51, from Billingham, was jailed for five-and-a-half years at Teesside Crown Court after he was convicted of causing grievous bodily harm, causing actual bodily harm and intentional strangulation. Photo: Other 3rd Party
4. Roy Foster
Foster, 63, of Low Grange Avenue, Billingham, was jailed for 32 years at Teesside Crown Court after he was convicted of three counts of rape, two counts of attempted rape, one count of indecent assault, one count of sexual assault and one count of child abduction with intent to commit a sexual offence. Photo: Other 3rd Party