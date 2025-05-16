These criminals from the Hartlepool area are starting more than 25 years behind bars between them

Unless otherwise stated, they were all locked up at crown courts in the area after pleading guilty to offences.
1. Andrew Barber
Barber, 38, from Kesteven Road, Hartlepool, was jailed for 12 months at Teesside Crown Court after he admitted fraud in stealing more than £32,000 from the Stockton school where he worked as finance manager. Photo: Third party
2. Kenneth Brown
Brown, 33, of Richmond Street, Hartlepool, was jailed for nine years at Teesside Crown Court after he was convicted of committing grievous bodily harm with intent in July 2024. Photo: Third party
3. William Blaney
Blaney, 22, of Hill View, Greatham, Hartlepool, was jailed for 30 months at Teesside Crown Court after he pleaded guilty to wounding with intent following a Hartlepool pub stabbing in March 2022. Photo: Third party
4. Dean English
English, 43, of Seaham and formerly of Basingstoke Road, Peterlee, was jailed for two years and six months at Durham Crown Court after admitting burgling a house in Peterlee on February 7, 2024. Photo: Durham Constabulary