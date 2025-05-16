Just some of the criminals from the Hartlepool area to have been locked up at crown court recently.Just some of the criminals from the Hartlepool area to have been locked up at crown court recently.
Just some of the criminals from the Hartlepool area to have been locked up at crown court recently.

These criminals from the Hartlepool area are starting more than 25 years behind bars between them

By Gavin Ledwith

Hartlepool Mail Editor

Published 16th May 2025, 11:07 BST
Updated 23rd May 2025, 13:51 BST
These are just some of the criminals from the Hartlepool area to be jailed recently by the courts.

Unless otherwise stated, they were all locked up at crown courts in the area after pleading guilty to offences.

Our previous rogues’ gallery of jailed criminals is available here.

Barber, 38, from Kesteven Road, Hartlepool, was jailed for 12 months at Teesside Crown Court after he admitted fraud in stealing more than £32,000 from the Stockton school where he worked as finance manager.

1. Andrew Barber

Barber, 38, from Kesteven Road, Hartlepool, was jailed for 12 months at Teesside Crown Court after he admitted fraud in stealing more than £32,000 from the Stockton school where he worked as finance manager. Photo: Third party

Photo Sales
Brown, 33, of Richmond Street, Hartlepool, was jailed for nine years at Teesside Crown Court after he was convicted of committing grievous bodily harm with intent in July 2024.

2. Kenneth Brown

Brown, 33, of Richmond Street, Hartlepool, was jailed for nine years at Teesside Crown Court after he was convicted of committing grievous bodily harm with intent in July 2024. Photo: Third party

Photo Sales
Blaney, 22, of Hill View, Greatham, Hartlepool, was jailed for 30 months at Teesside Crown Court after he pleaded guilty to wounding with intent following a Hartlepool pub stabbing in March 2022.

3. William Blaney

Blaney, 22, of Hill View, Greatham, Hartlepool, was jailed for 30 months at Teesside Crown Court after he pleaded guilty to wounding with intent following a Hartlepool pub stabbing in March 2022. Photo: Third party

Photo Sales
English, 43, of Seaham and formerly of Basingstoke Road, Peterlee, was jailed for two years and six months at Durham Crown Court after admitting burgling a house in Peterlee on February 7, 2024.

4. Dean English

English, 43, of Seaham and formerly of Basingstoke Road, Peterlee, was jailed for two years and six months at Durham Crown Court after admitting burgling a house in Peterlee on February 7, 2024. Photo: Durham Constabulary

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice