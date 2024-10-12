Just some of the Hartlepool criminals jailed recently at crown court.Just some of the Hartlepool criminals jailed recently at crown court.
Just some of the Hartlepool criminals jailed recently at crown court.

These criminals from the Hartlepool area are starting nearly 70 years behind bars between them

By Gavin Ledwith

Specialist journalist

Published 26th Sep 2024, 13:55 GMT
Updated 12th Oct 2024, 15:36 GMT
The courts have had a busy month after imprisoning a host of Hartlepool criminals in September.

These defendants, unless otherwise stated, were locked up at Teesside Crown Court after pleading guilty to all charges. For our previous rogues’ gallery of offenders, click here.

Cooper, 34, of Chester Road, Hartlepool, was jailed for 26 months at Teesside Crown Court after admitting five counts of harassment by breaching a restraining order that prevented him from contacting a woman. The breaches took place on August 9, 12 and 14.

1. Gary Cooper

Cooper, 34, of Chester Road, Hartlepool, was jailed for 26 months at Teesside Crown Court after admitting five counts of harassment by breaching a restraining order that prevented him from contacting a woman. The breaches took place on August 9, 12 and 14. Photo: Third party

Photo Sales
Casey, 30, of no fixed address, was jailed for four years and 11 months after admitting six Hartlepool offences, including robbery and burglary, at Teesside Crown Court.

2. Keith Casey

Casey, 30, of no fixed address, was jailed for four years and 11 months after admitting six Hartlepool offences, including robbery and burglary, at Teesside Crown Court. Photo: Third party

Photo Sales
Gibson, 53, of Marlborough Street, Hartlepool, was jailed for three years at Teesside Crown Court after he admitted two breaches of a sexual harm prevention order and attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child.

3. John Gibson

Gibson, 53, of Marlborough Street, Hartlepool, was jailed for three years at Teesside Crown Court after he admitted two breaches of a sexual harm prevention order and attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child. Photo: Third party

Photo Sales
Gascoigne, 33, of Annandale Crescent, Hartlepool, was jailed for six years and four months after he admitted five offences, including robbery and burglary, at Teesside Crown Court.

4. Liam Gascoigne

Gascoigne, 33, of Annandale Crescent, Hartlepool, was jailed for six years and four months after he admitted five offences, including robbery and burglary, at Teesside Crown Court. Photo: Third party

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice