These criminals from the Hartlepool area are starting nearly 70 years behind bars between them

These defendants, unless otherwise stated, were locked up at Teesside Crown Court after pleading guilty to all charges. For our previous rogues’ gallery of offenders, click here.
1. Gary Cooper
Cooper, 34, of Chester Road, Hartlepool, was jailed for 26 months at Teesside Crown Court after admitting five counts of harassment by breaching a restraining order that prevented him from contacting a woman. The breaches took place on August 9, 12 and 14. Photo: Third party
2. Keith Casey
Casey, 30, of no fixed address, was jailed for four years and 11 months after admitting six Hartlepool offences, including robbery and burglary, at Teesside Crown Court. Photo: Third party
3. John Gibson
Gibson, 53, of Marlborough Street, Hartlepool, was jailed for three years at Teesside Crown Court after he admitted two breaches of a sexual harm prevention order and attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child. Photo: Third party
4. Liam Gascoigne
Gascoigne, 33, of Annandale Crescent, Hartlepool, was jailed for six years and four months after he admitted five offences, including robbery and burglary, at Teesside Crown Court. Photo: Third party