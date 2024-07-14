These Hartlepool criminals are starting more than 60 years behind bars between them

They are either from Hartlepool or have committed offences in our locality.
Unless otherwise stated, all have been jailed recently at Teesside Crown Court after admitting their crime.
Our previous rogues gallery can be viewed here.
1. Steven Ambler
Ambler, 45, of Windermere Road, South Hetton, was jailed for six years at Durham Crown Court after he was convicted of robbing a Peterlee takeaway on February 15. Photo: Other 3rd Party
2. Keith Embleton
Embleton, 37, of Grange Road, Hartlepool, was jailed for two years at Teesside Crown Court for a New Year's Day robbery after he was resentenced for flouting the terms of his original suspended sentence. Photo: Third party
3. Michael Gales
Gales, 35, of Windermere Road, Hartlepool, was jailed for five months at Teesside Crown Court after admitting five counts of theft from Newcastle Airport and a P&O ferry. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Carl Gowland
Gowland, 37, from Durness Grove, Hartlepool, was jailed for 20 years after he was convicted of nine serious sexual offences. Photo: Third party