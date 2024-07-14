Just some of the Hartlepool criminals jailed recently at crown court.Just some of the Hartlepool criminals jailed recently at crown court.
Just some of the Hartlepool criminals jailed recently at crown court.

These Hartlepool criminals are starting more than 60 years behind bars between them

By Gavin Ledwith

Specialist journalist

Published 28th Jun 2024, 16:10 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2024, 17:07 BST
These criminals and more are beginning more than 60 years behind bars between them.

They are either from Hartlepool or have committed offences in our locality.

Unless otherwise stated, all have been jailed recently at Teesside Crown Court after admitting their crime.

Our previous rogues gallery can be viewed here.

Ambler, 45, of Windermere Road, South Hetton, was jailed for six years at Durham Crown Court after he was convicted of robbing a Peterlee takeaway on February 15.

1. Steven Ambler

Ambler, 45, of Windermere Road, South Hetton, was jailed for six years at Durham Crown Court after he was convicted of robbing a Peterlee takeaway on February 15. Photo: Other 3rd Party

Photo Sales
Embleton, 37, of Grange Road, Hartlepool, was jailed for two years at Teesside Crown Court for a New Year's Day robbery after he was resentenced for flouting the terms of his original suspended sentence.

2. Keith Embleton

Embleton, 37, of Grange Road, Hartlepool, was jailed for two years at Teesside Crown Court for a New Year's Day robbery after he was resentenced for flouting the terms of his original suspended sentence. Photo: Third party

Photo Sales
Gales, 35, of Windermere Road, Hartlepool, was jailed for five months at Teesside Crown Court after admitting five counts of theft from Newcastle Airport and a P&O ferry.

3. Michael Gales

Gales, 35, of Windermere Road, Hartlepool, was jailed for five months at Teesside Crown Court after admitting five counts of theft from Newcastle Airport and a P&O ferry. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Gowland, 37, from Durness Grove, Hartlepool, was jailed for 20 years after he was convicted of nine serious sexual offences.

4. Carl Gowland

Gowland, 37, from Durness Grove, Hartlepool, was jailed for 20 years after he was convicted of nine serious sexual offences. Photo: Third party

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice