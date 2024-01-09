These Hartlepool criminals have been locked up for more than 163 years combined

Here are some of the toughest jail terms handed to Hartlepool criminals during 2023.
The defendants were all locked up for a minimum of five years. Unless otherwise stated they were all sentenced at Teesside Crown Court.
1. Patrick Bradley
Bradley, 31, formerly of Hartlepool and most recently of Lunebeck Road, Thornaby, was jailed for eight years and two months after admitting money laundering and conspiracy to supply cocaine between December 2018 and January 2020. Photo: Other 3rd Party
2. Daniel Brown
Brown, 29, of Waverley Terrace, Hartlepool, was jailed for six years and eight months after he admitted money laundering and conspiracy to supply cocaine between December 2018 and January 2020. Photo: Other 3rd Party
3. Steven Corbett
Corbett, 31, of Brenda Road, Hartlepool, was jailed for five years and one month after admitting the manslaughter of Adam Thomson on January 4. Photo: Other 3rd Party
4. John Dawson
Dawson, 81, of Owton Manor Lane, Hartlepool, was jailed for eight years after admitting carrying out three sexual assaults. Photo: Submitted