Thief jailed and driver banned - the latest Hartlepool cases dealt with at Teesside Magistrates' Court

The following cases from the Hartlepool area were dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates’ Court:

By Newsroom
Published 31st Mar 2023, 04:45 BST- 2 min read

Brian McDermott, 40, of Sheriff Street, Hartlepool, was jailed for eight weeks after he admitted breaching a community order following earlier convictions for stealing £435 of coats from Next and failing to surrender to custody.

Geoffrey Holt, 39, of Westerton Lane, Billingham, received three penalty points on his driving licence and was ordered to pay a £283 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs after he admitted speeding in Coal Lane on March 23 last year.

Stephen Morrell, 57, of Dunbar Road, Hartlepool, received three penalty points on his driving licence and was ordered to pay an £180 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs after he was convicted of failing to provide information leading to the identity of a driver believed to have committed an offence.

The following cases from the Hartlepool area were dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID.
Damian Okulski, 29, of Raby Road, Hartlepool, was banned from driving for six months and ordered to pay a £645 fine, £65 victim surcharge and £85 costs after he was convicted of driving without valid insurance on April 23.

Lyndsey Pratt, 36, of Rosetown Avenue, Horden, received three penalty points on his driving licence and was ordered to pay a £40 fine, £16 victim surcharge and £85 costs after she admitted speeding on the A689 Wynyard Road on July 10.

Kai Cannell, 18, of Cowper Grove, Hartlepool, received six penalty points on his driving licence and was ordered to pay an £120 fine, £48 victim surcharge and £85 costs after he admitted driving a moped without a valid licence or valid insurance on July 10.

John O’Neill, 46, of Middlewood Close, Hartlepool, received four penalty points on his driving licence and was ordered to pay a £400 fine, £40 fine and £85 costs after he admitted speeding on September 10, 2021.

