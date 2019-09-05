Thief who snatched woman's purse believed to be involved in attempted theft moments later
A man who grabbed a woman’s purse after approaching her from behind is believed to have been involved in an attempt to do the same just minutes later.
Cleveland Police are appealing for information as they search for a man following a theft and an attempted theft in Billingham on Wednesday, September 4.
Both attacks happened as the women were near to supermarkets, with each location just a short distance away from each other within the town centre.
The first incident occurred at 5.40pm at the back of Asda on The Causeway.
A man approached a woman from behind and snatched her Michael Kors snake-print purse out of her hand.
The second incident occurred at 6.45pm when a male attempted to grab another woman’s purse in the Aldi car park on Moreland Avenue.
Officers believe the incidents are connected as they continue their search for the thief.
The man is described as having olive skin, is around 5 ft 6in tall, of medium build, has dark hair and has tattoos on his neck.
He was wearing grey jogging bottoms and a black jacket at the time.
No one was injured in either of the attacks.
Anyone with information regarding the incidents is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101 quoting 152609 in relation to the first incident and 152613 in connection with the second incident.
Independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.