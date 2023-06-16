Keith Embleton admitted burgling a home in Studley Road, Hartlepool, when money was stolen during a hearing at Teesside Crown Court on Friday (June 16).

He carried out the offence on September 11 last year.

Embleton, 36, of Grange Road, Hartlepool, is a “third strike” burglar meaning he has committed two other burglaries in a certain time period.

He is facing at least a three-year jail sentence although the judge adjourned the case for a report and said a number of positive references he had seen mean another outcome may be possible.

But Recorder Mark McKone said: “This is very much on a no promises basis.” He added: “You must be prepared for prison on the next occasion, but all options are open.”