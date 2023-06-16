News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Michael Lockwood charged with rape & indecent assault
Outrage as Milly Dowler murderer granted permission to marry in prison
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times

'Third strike' Hartlepool burglar hopes good references will come to his rescue

A repeat burglar has been warned that jail is likely after pleading guilty to his latest offence.
By Mark Payne
Published 16th Jun 2023, 16:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 16:56 BST

Keith Embleton admitted burgling a home in Studley Road, Hartlepool, when money was stolen during a hearing at Teesside Crown Court on Friday (June 16).

He carried out the offence on September 11 last year.

Embleton, 36, of Grange Road, Hartlepool, is a “third strike” burglar meaning he has committed two other burglaries in a certain time period.

The case was heard at Teesside Crown Court.The case was heard at Teesside Crown Court.
The case was heard at Teesside Crown Court.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He is facing at least a three-year jail sentence although the judge adjourned the case for a report and said a number of positive references he had seen mean another outcome may be possible.

But Recorder Mark McKone said: “This is very much on a no promises basis.” He added: “You must be prepared for prison on the next occasion, but all options are open.”

He granted Embleton conditional bail to return to the court to be sentenced next month.

Read More
Burglar jailed for raiding flat above town social club