This is how long it takes Cleveland Police to answer 999 calls - policing chief reacts as new figures released

Latest figures show that the number of emergency calls answered in 10 seconds or less has improved over the past six months.

That is despite a rise in the overall number of calls in the past year.

In March, 87.6% of 999 calls were answered in 10 seconds or less, compared to 78.2% in August 2021.

Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner Steve Turner.

It now takes emergency call handlers an average of 4.1 seconds to respond – 3.3 seconds less than in August.

Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Steve Turner said: “I am satisfied that Cleveland Police’s control room is making great strides in improving its response to 999 emergency calls.

“Improvements come despite a rise in the overall number of calls in the past year with demand now exceeding pre-pandemic levels.

“The complexity of the issues with which call handlers are dealing on a daily basis is also increasing.

“Police staff are dealing with more vulnerable people – including those suffering from mental health problems – as well as having to be highly sensitive to safeguarding issues in cases such as domestic and child abuse.”

The number of abandoned 999 calls also dropped by 0.4 per cent during the same six-month period.

The average time taken to answer non-emergency calls has also fallen to an average of 153 seconds despite control room staff vacancies being the highest in a year in April at 24.