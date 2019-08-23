British Transport Police

This is how many crimes were reported at North East railway station - and the figures may surprise you

Hundreds of crimes are reported on the region's railways each year - now we reveal the worst affected stations.

By Kevin Clark
Friday, 23 August, 2019, 09:49

The data shows Saturdays are the worst day for offences, with the peak time being between 7pm and 8pm. August is the busiest month. Shoplifting, personal property theft and assault are the most commonly reported crimes. The number of crimes listed below are from January 2014 to February 2019.

1. Newcastle Central Station

Crimes which happen on trains are usually reported at terminus stops, meaning big stations get more than their fair share of these reports, so it's hardly surprising Newcastle Central Station tops the table with 1,358 crimes between January 1, 2014, and February 14, 2019.

2. Darlington

Darlington Station saw 480 crimes in the same period. Picture: Google Images

3. Durham

Durham rail station recorded 206 crimes

4. Sunderland

There were 182 reported offences at Sunderland station

