Three men were arrested following a drugs raid by police.

Hartlepool CID, assisted by Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team and Cleveland Police’s Matrix Team, discovered drugs, associated paraphernalia, stolen goods and a large quantity of cash at an address in the town’s Tankerville Street.

The raid took place on Friday, June 14.

Cleveland Police said in a statement: “Acting on intelligence from the local community and supported by Hartlepool NPTs and the Matrix Team, Hartlepool CID executed a drugs warrant and arrested three men (22, 32 and 44) on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

Some of the items seized by police following a drugs raid in Hartlepool's Tankerville Street.

“They were interviewed and bailed while inquiries continue.

“We would like to thank those residents who continue to support police by providing information on drug dealing, other crime and ASB in their neighbourhood.