Three arrested after getting caught with class A drugs during stop and search patrols

Police located a male believed to be behaving suspiciously in the Low Grange area of Billingham while conducting patrols on Monday. The man was stopped and a search resulted in the recovery of suspected crack cocaine.

A subsequent search of an address resulted in another male found to be in possession of suspected crack cocaine and suspected class C drugs.

Cleveland Police added: “Later the same evening, a third man was believed to be acting suspiciously in the High Grange area when officers searched him and found him to be in possession of suspected class A drugs.

The action was part of Operation Resolve.

“All three men were arrested on suspicion of drugs offences. Inquiries are ongoing.”