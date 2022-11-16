Three arrested after getting caught with class A drugs during stop and search patrols
Three males in possession of class A drugs have been arrested during stop and search patrols as part of Cleveland Police’s Operation Resolve.
Police located a male believed to be behaving suspiciously in the Low Grange area of Billingham while conducting patrols on Monday. The man was stopped and a search resulted in the recovery of suspected crack cocaine.
A subsequent search of an address resulted in another male found to be in possession of suspected crack cocaine and suspected class C drugs.
Cleveland Police added: “Later the same evening, a third man was believed to be acting suspiciously in the High Grange area when officers searched him and found him to be in possession of suspected class A drugs.
“All three men were arrested on suspicion of drugs offences. Inquiries are ongoing.”
Operation Resolve is a proactive intelligence-led and highly-visible operation with activity such as arrest days, drugs warrants, closure orders, high-visibility patrols and specific action on those using illegal off-road bikes.