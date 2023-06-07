News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
PJ Harvery announces UK tour dates for autumn 2023
Met Office issues yellow heat warning as temperatures set to soar
Telegraph Media Group set to be put up for sale to ‘recover debts’
Heathrow Airport security officers to strike for 31 days this summer
Downing Street on ‘lockdown’ after suspicious package reported
Coronation Street star is suffering with dementia

Three arrested after machetes, crossbows, drugs and stolen bikes are recovered during Hartlepool Police raid

Three people are in custody after weapons, drugs and stolen bikes were recovered from a property following a police raid.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 7th Jun 2023, 22:56 BST- 1 min read

A Hartlepool Police statement said on Wednesday night: “Officers from Hartlepool Neighbourhood Team seized machetes and crossbows, along with drugs and stolen bikes, when they executed a warrant at an address on Arncliffe Gardens in the town today.

“A number of weapons, including machetes and crossbows, two stolen bikes, along with cannabis and a quantity of class C tablets, were found inside of the premises when police raided the house this morning.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“A 26-year-old man and women aged 44 and 23 were all arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply of class B and C drugs. All three are currently in police custody.”

Weapons, drugs and stolen bikes were recovered during a police raid on a property in Hartlepool's Arncliffe Gardens.Weapons, drugs and stolen bikes were recovered during a police raid on a property in Hartlepool's Arncliffe Gardens.
Weapons, drugs and stolen bikes were recovered during a police raid on a property in Hartlepool's Arncliffe Gardens.
Most Popular
Read More
Dozens of knives taken off the streets after Cleveland Police crackdown while so...