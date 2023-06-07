Three arrested after machetes, crossbows, drugs and stolen bikes are recovered during Hartlepool Police raid

A Hartlepool Police statement said on Wednesday night: “Officers from Hartlepool Neighbourhood Team seized machetes and crossbows, along with drugs and stolen bikes, when they executed a warrant at an address on Arncliffe Gardens in the town today.

“A number of weapons, including machetes and crossbows, two stolen bikes, along with cannabis and a quantity of class C tablets, were found inside of the premises when police raided the house this morning.

“A 26-year-old man and women aged 44 and 23 were all arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply of class B and C drugs. All three are currently in police custody.”