Three arrested after reports of males trying car door handles in Hartlepool

Three males aged 16, 18 and 36 have been arrested after a report of males trying car door handles in the Hartlepool area.

The incident happened shortly before midnight on Sunday, June 4.

Cleveland Police said: “The three males, who were believed to have been travelling in a Ford Transit van, were found to have a suspected stolen motorbike in the back of the van when it was stopped by police near Haverton Hill.

“A 16-year-old boy has been bailed whilst enquiries continue and two others remain in police custody at this time. All were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting incident reference number 107982.