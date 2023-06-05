News you can trust since 1877
Three arrested after reports of males trying car door handles in Hartlepool

Two teenagers and a man have been arrested after a report of “suspicious activity” in Hartlepool.
By Pamela Bilalova
Published 5th Jun 2023, 15:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 16:05 BST

Three males aged 16, 18 and 36 have been arrested after a report of males trying car door handles in the Hartlepool area.

The incident happened shortly before midnight on Sunday, June 4.

Cleveland Police said: “The three males, who were believed to have been travelling in a Ford Transit van, were found to have a suspected stolen motorbike in the back of the van when it was stopped by police near Haverton Hill.

Three males were arrested after a report of males trying car door handles in the Hartlepool area.Three males were arrested after a report of males trying car door handles in the Hartlepool area.
“A 16-year-old boy has been bailed whilst enquiries continue and two others remain in police custody at this time. All were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting incident reference number 107982.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.

