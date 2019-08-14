Three arrested after suspected drugs and pepper spray seized from car in Hartlepool
Two women and a man have been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A and class B drugs.
Suspected drugs and pepper spray were recovered by a police who stopped a vehicle in Hartlepool on Tuesday, August 13, evening.
Officers stopped the vehicle on Fieldfare Road, Hartlepool, at around 8.40pm and recovered suspected class A drugs and a canister of pepper spray.
A subsequent search of a property resulted in officers seizing suspected class B drugs.
Two women aged 58 and 29 and a 31-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A and class B drugs. All remain in police custody at this time.
Anyone with information regarding drugs activity in their local area is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.