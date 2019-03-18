Three arrested following reports of assault in Hartlepool which saw two men hospitalised

Three men have been arrested following reports of an assault in Hartlepool which led to two men being taken to hospital.

Two 22-year-old men were taken to hospital yesterday evening following reports of an assault in Oxford Road, Hartlepool.

Three men, two aged 22 and one aged 33, have now been arrested in connection with the incident.

Cleveland Police have not yet specified what offence they have been arrested on suspicion of.

At one point more than eight emergency vehicles were on the scene and Oxford Road and Richmond Street were cordoned off by police.

A spokesman for the force said: "Police responded to a call from ambulance service colleagues to a report of two men injured on Oxford Road in Hartlepool at 5.45pm yesterday, Sunday 17th March.

"Anyone who may have witnessed how the men came about their injuries is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Amy Campbell on the non-emergency number 101, quoting event number 44928.

"Independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org."

The road was cordoned off for around four hours say residents.

Nicola Dunbar, 43, a full-time carer, of Oxford Road, said: "I was oblivious to it until someone knocked on my door.

"From about 5.45pm to 9.30pm it was all cordoned off.

"Police were over the road picking up bits of evidence and doing door to door contacts.

"Someone who dropped something off at my house said a guy had a whole wad of tissues by his neck. There was some altercation and one person injured.

"There was more than five police cars and two ambulances."

Another woman who lives on Oxford Road, who did not wish to be named, said: "I never saw what happened I just saw all the police.

"The police were congregating in front of a yard over the road."

A man who lives close to the scene added: "I saw all the blue lights and looked out my door, but other than that I didn't see anything at all."

The North East Ambulance Service were called to the incident at 5.40pm yesterday to a report of a 'possible assault'.