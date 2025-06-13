Three arrests after 'large quantity' of suspected class A drugs are seized in Hartlepool
A knife and baton were also recovered after police stopped and searched a “suspicious vehicle” in York Road, Hartlepool, on the evening of Thursday, June 12.
Cleveland Police said in a Friday statement: “A 33-year-old man and two women aged 31 and 44 were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.
"The 44-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and driving offences.
“They were all taken to police custody where they remain for questioning.
“Anyone with information on drugs activity in their neighbourhoods can call police on 101, or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where you can provide information anonymously.”