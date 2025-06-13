Three arrests after 'large quantity' of suspected class A drugs are seized in Hartlepool

Three people have been arrested after “a large quantity” of suspected class A drugs were seized by police.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A knife and baton were also recovered after police stopped and searched a “suspicious vehicle” in York Road, Hartlepool, on the evening of Thursday, June 12.

Cleveland Police said in a Friday statement: “A 33-year-old man and two women aged 31 and 44 were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The 44-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and driving offences.

Cleveland Police say three people were arrested after the discovery of a "large quantity" of class A drugs in a Hartlepool car.

“They were all taken to police custody where they remain for questioning.

“Anyone with information on drugs activity in their neighbourhoods can call police on 101, or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where you can provide information anonymously.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.