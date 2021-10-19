Three banned from Victoria Park

Football banning orders

Home Office figures show no Pools fans received a banning order during 2020/21 – leaving the total number of Hartlepool fans banned from grounds at just three, as of August 1.

Elsewhere in the North East, one Sunderland fan received a banning – bringing the total number to 32 in place at the club and no Newcastle United fans were banned last season – when matched were largely played behind closed doors – leaving 13 subject to the orders.

Handed down by courts to prevent violence or disorder connected with matches, banning orders stop people attending regulated games and are issued following a conviction for a football-related offence or following complaints from the police or Crown Prosecution Service.

At the beginning of August, there were 1,359 in force across the top five English divisions.

The figures show that nationally there were 116 football-related arrests during the 2020-21 season – with 96 linked to Euro 2020 matches.

On Monday, England was given a one-match stadium ban following unrest at Wembley Stadium during the Euro 2020 final.

Chief Constable Mark Roberts, football policing lead at the National Police Chiefs' Council, said: "Everyone saw the appalling scenes during the Euros and there have been concerning levels of disorder at football in recent years including assaults on stewards and numerous hate crimes.